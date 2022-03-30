RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Michele Kang becomes majority owner of Washington Spirit

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 10:11 AM

Defending National Women’s Soccer League champs Washington Spirit have made history with the announcement that Michele Kang has acquired a controlling interest in the team.

Kang is now the first minority woman to hold a majority stake in an NWSL franchise.

In January, the NWSL had already approved Kang’s acquisition of a controlling stake from Steve Baldwin, with the condition that other investors would support Kang.

Former Senate majority leader Tom Daschle, Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager and Alex Ovechkin are among the notable names in the Spirit ownership group.

