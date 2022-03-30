Michele Kang becomes majority owner of Washington Spirit

The defending National Women’s Soccer League champs Washington Spirit has made history with the announcement that Michele Kang has acquired a controlling interest in the team.

Kang is now the first minority woman to hold a majority stake in an NWSL franchise.

In January, the NWSL had already approved Kang’s acquisition of a controlling stake from Steve Baldwin, with the condition that other investors would support Kang.

Former Senate majority leader Tom Daschle, Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager and Alex Ovechkin are among the notable names in the Spirit ownership group.