Manchester United: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $90.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $173.4 million in the period.

Manchester United expects full-year revenue of $837 million.

