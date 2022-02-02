CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Trinity Rodman, Spirit agree to historic 4-year contract extension

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

February 2, 2022, 2:16 PM

After a tremendous rookie season that culminated in the game-winning assist in the NWSL Championship, Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit have agreed to a historic four-year contract extension.

The Spirit re-signed Rodman through the 2024 season with an option in 2025, the team said in a news release Wednesday. Multiple outlets are reporting that Rodman’s deal is worth $1.1 million, making her the highest-paid player in National Women’s Soccer League history.

Washington did not provide salary figures in their announcement. Rodman has yet to comment on her new contract.

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, center right, lays in confetti after defeating the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Championship soccer match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

“We’re incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons,” Spirit head coach Kris Ward said. “She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts.”

Washington’s new deal comes as the NWSL and its players association agreed to a landmark collective bargaining agreement Tuesday, which would increase the league’s minimum salary by 60% and allow free agency. It is the first CBA deal for women’s professional soccer in the U.S.

Rodman, 19, joined the Spirit after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft despite not having played a game on the college level with Washington State. The daughter of NBA star Dennis Rodman, Trinity became one of the youngest players in league history and scored her first goal in her third professional game in May 2021.

Despite dealing with back injuries throughout the year, Rodman was one of the catalysts in the team’s seven-game winning streak to end the 2021 season. She capped off her first year with seven goals and seven assists, including providing the game-winning cross for Kelley O’Hara’s overtime goal to lead Washington to its first championship in club history.

“Before [the season] started, I didn’t know what to expect,” Rodman said Oct. 31. “Like, I didn’t know it was gonna be this hard. I didn’t know I was gonna have to push myself to these limits, but overall, it’s been amazing … I would have never imagined having such a good team to support me and make me a better player every single practice, every single game.”

She was awarded the league’s Rookie of the Year award and received her first call-up to the senior U.S. women’s national team for January camp.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

