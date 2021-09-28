Washington Spirit head coach fired, banned from soccer league

The National Women's Soccer League has fired a former head coach of the Washington Spirit following a harassment investigation.

Former head coach Richie Burke has been officially banned from coaching in the NWSL.

This followed an investigation into “serious allegations concerning the conduct of certain members of the Washington Spirit organization,” according to the NWSL.

Allegations of “verbal and emotional abuse” toward players were initially published by The Washington Post, which subsequently reported that the investigation had widened to include allegations of a toxic work culture for female employees.

The league’s third-party investigators determined that the Washington Spirit and its ownership had not acted in the league’s best interest.

NWSL board members have barred representatives of the Washington Spirit from participating in “League governance matters,” effective immediately. The team’s ownership has 14 days to respond to the board’s violation notice.

The league made the decision to keep the final investigation report confidential to protect the confidentiality of those who spoke to investigators.