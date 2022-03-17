Spirit opens regular season at Audi Field in playoff rematch

The Washington Spirit takes on OL Reign in a semifinal rematch of the 2021 National Women's Soccer League playoffs at D.C.'s Audi Field on May 1.

The Washington Spirit takes on OL Reign in a semifinal rematch of the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) playoffs at D.C.’s Audi Field on May 1.

Washington will face the other 11 NWSL teams two times apiece in the 2022 season over the span of five months.

The Spirit’s first regular-season home game, scheduled to start at 5 p.m., is the first of six home games at the Buzzard Point venue. It will also host the first road visits from the league’s two expansion sides, Angel City FC (May 15) and San Diego Wave FC (Sept. 10).

As part of their agreement with D.C. United, the reigning NWSL champions will play their remaining five home games at Segra Field in Loudoun County, Virginia. Most of Washington’s games at their second home will take place in the summer.

The Spirit’s first regular-season match at Segra Field is a rematch of the NWSL Championship game against Chicago Red Stars on June 1.

The Spirit will end their regular season against the Houston Dash on Oct. 1 at Audi Field.

IT’S HERE! Mark your calendars and get your tickets now! — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) March 16, 2022

Fans can begin purchasing single match tickets for either venue on March 23 at 10 a.m. Those interested can register online for a chance to win presale access to purchases tickets before the general public. Season ticket members will have a special discounted presale starting Monday.

Can’t wait that long?

Washington will participate in the 2022 Challenge Cup before the start of the regular season. Group play begins on Friday in Orlando as the Spirit take on the Pride at 7 p.m.

Segra Field will host the first of the Spirit’s three group-stage matches, taking on NJ/NY Gotham FC on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Afterward, Audi Field will host Washington’s remaining matches against North Carolina (March 30) and Orlando (April 3).

Tickets for the Challenge Cup are on sale online on the team’s website.