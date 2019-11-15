Home » Tasty Recipes » Thanksgiving potato recipes

Thanksgiving potato recipes

WTOP Staff

November 12, 2019, 3:45 PM

This Oct. 27, 2014 photo shows make ahead mashed potato casserole in Concord, N.H. Restaurant chefs are masters at prepping in advance and firing a dish right before it hits the table. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Make-ahead mashed potato casserole: A good option if you already have enough to deal with in the kitchen. This recipe allows you to prep it ahead of time. Just refrigerate (up to a day), then put it in the oven right before dinner. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 12, 2015, photo shows cider-glazed sweet potatoes with fried sage, garlic and goat cheese in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Cider-glazed sweet potatoes with fried sage, garlic and goat cheese: Prefer a more savory flavor for sweet potatoes, rather than marshmallows? Here’s a dish that uses fried sage, garlic and goat cheese. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on Oct. 8, 2012, herb-crusted sweet mashed potatoes are shown served in a bowl in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Herb-crusted sweet potatoes: Another take on the orange favorite uses panko breadcrumbs, along with fresh rosemary, thyme and sage. Get the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Feb. 16, 2015 photo shows scalloped potatoes in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Scalloped potatoes: It’s the best of both worlds. Get the creaminess of mashed potatoes and the crispiness of roasted potatoes in this dish. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Feb. 3, 2014 photo shows roasted green potatoes in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Roasted green potatoes: These potatoes can be enjoyed year-round, on the grill or in the oven. The green color comes from a sauce made of parsley and basil. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 11, 2017 photo shows mashed sweet potatoes with roasted garlic in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Sarah Crowder via AP)
Mashed sweet potatoes with garlic: The naturally sweet nature of sweet potatoes generally means going for seasonings that underscore or amplify the sweetness. How about grabbing garlic instead? Find the recipe here. (AP/Sarah Crowder)
This photo taken Oct. 28, 2009 shows bacon baked potato pretzels. These soft and chewy bacon baked potato pretzels are a great alternative to rolls for this Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Bacon baked potato pretzels: These soft and chewy pretzels have bacon in them and, therefore, are a great alternative to rolls for Thanksgiving. Get the recipe here. (AP/Larry Crowe)
This Nov. 30, 2017 photo shows Spanish-style crispy potatoes in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Sara Moulton. (Sara Moulton via AP)
Spanish-style crispy potatoes: This tapas-style dish is served with garlic red pepper mayo. And don’t worry if you’re watching your calories. These potatoes are baked, not deep-fried. Get the recipe here. (AP/Sara Moulton)
This April 21, 2014, photo shows smoky scotch date barbecue roasted potatoes in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Smoky Scotch-date barbecue roasted potatoes: Need a flavor bomb for the table? There’s a lot going on with these potatoes, including chopped dates, fresh rosemary, Scotch whisky, mint and crumbled blue cheese. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 24, 2011 photo shows braised fennel mashed potatoes in Concord, N.H. Braising fresh fennel and onions in chicken broth is an excellent way of taming these otherwise assertive vegetables. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Braised fennel mashed potatoes: Give your mashed potatoes a sweet flavor with braised fennel. Find the recipe here. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This April 13, 2015 photo shows goat cheese stuffed grilled sweet potatoes in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Goat cheese stuffed grilled sweet potatoes: Give the oven a break and fire up the grill on Thanksgiving for this new take on sweet potatoes. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 29, 2014 photo shows loaded baked mashed potatoes in Concord, N.H. Potatoes are an easy canvas to work with, playing so well with so many flavors. Mashed potatoes dont need a whole lot of effort to taste amazing; a little butter, a little cream or milk, a bit of salt and pepper, and some muscle really are all it takes to convert boring potatoes into one of our favorite comfort foods. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Loaded “baked” mashed potatoes: Mimic the flavors of a loaded baked potato, only with mashed potatoes. Find this recipe, and a few others, here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 5, 2015 photo shows blue walnut mashed potatoes in Concord, NH. We started by creating a master recipe for basic, buttery-creamy mashed potatoes that are delicious just as they are. We also offer you six ways to jazz up our basic recipe. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Blue walnut mashed potatoes: Jazz up the “perfect mashed potatoes” with blue cheese, chopped toasted walnuts and some lemon zest. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This July 28, 2014, photo shows apple-sausage stuffed twice-baked sweet potatoes in Concord, N.H. Add a bit of cheese to tie it all together and the meal takes just 20 minutes hands-on time. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Apple-sausage stuffed twice-baked sweet potatoes: If you’re looking for a hearty potato dish, give this one a try. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 14, 2013 photo shows orange sweet potatoes swirled with Parmesan cauliflower puree in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Orange sweet potatoes with Parmesan cauliflower puree: One mash meets another in this beautiful dish. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 26, 2015 photo shows skillet glazed spicy sweet potatoes in Concord, NH. No room in the oven, you can cook these delicious glazed sweet potatoes on top of the stove in about 10 minutes flat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Skillet glazed spicy sweet potatoes: If the oven is too full on Thanksgiving Day, this is your potato dish. These sweet potatoes can be cooked on the stove. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on Dec. 3, 2012, loaded sweet potatoes with roasted garlic are shown served on a plate in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Loaded sweet potatoes with roasted garlic: Russet potatoes aren’t the only ones that can be loaded and baked. Try it with sweet potatoes. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 20, 2014, photo shows sweet potato tart with Parmesan and maple syrup in Concord, N.H. No matter how classic or traditional they may be, sweet potatoes can be a bit of a challenge to serve at Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Sweet potato tart with Parmesan and maple syrup: Turn your potatoes into a tart. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 11, 2011 photo shows sage roasted potato wedges in Concord, N.H. Mashed potatoes are traditional, but roasted potatoes can be just as delicious. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Sage roasted potato wedges: Not feeling mashed potatoes? Give your spuds a roast. Find the recipe here. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This Jan. 1, 2018 photo shows cauliflower mashed potatoes, bottom right, in New York. Not only is this purÃ©e tasty, smooth, and light, itâ€&#x2122;s also the perfect vehicle for any sauceâ€¦just like mashed potatoes. (Sara Moulton via AP)
Cauliflower mashed potatoes: OK, so these aren’t potatoes, but they serve the same function. Puree the cauliflower and add some butter, water and salt and you get a smooth, light vehicle for gravy, just like the real thing. Get the recipe here. (AP/Sara Moulton)
WASHINGTON — They aren’t just a side — at Thanksgiving, potatoes are their own separate category. Here are 20 potato recipes for your Thanksgiving spread.

