Prince William Co. offers 2 days of testing to residents starting Monday

Virginia's Prince William County will open two testing sites, for two days each, on Monday in Woodbridge and Manassas.

Two days of COVID-19 testing for Prince William County residents starts Monday, May 18.

Two testing sites will be available for both drive-through and walk-up testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge and Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas.

The testing has been arranged by the Prince William County Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories.

Those who receive a test will receive their results by the end of the week.

Ann Wheeler is the chairwoman of the county’s board of supervisors.

“Increasing testing in our community is a priority,” she said in a statement released Saturday. “We know it is very important to have a full understanding of the impact of the virus in the county, so that we can keep others healthy and work towards meeting the necessary health metrics for reopening.”

Wheeler went on to thank the Board of Supervisors, the state’s department of health and Mako Medical Laboratories.

Those who visit the testing sites will be asked for their name, address, date of birth, phone number and current symptoms.

