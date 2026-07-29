Former Prince George’s County Planning Board chair sues county, top leaders

Darryl Barnes, a former state delegate, resigned after roughly 10 months in his new job, but said the resignation was made under duress and that his first amendment and due process rights were violated.

The now former chair of the Prince George’s County Planning Board is suing the county, as well as County Executive Aisha Braveboy and County Council Chair Krystal Oriadha.

Darryl Barnes, a former state delegate, resigned after roughly 10 months in his new job, but said the resignation was made under duress and that his first amendment and due process rights were violated.

He also alleges both leaders defamed him as the planning board fought with the county council over budget allocations.

Barnes’ lawsuit asks for him to be paid out the rest of his term, which would have gone into 2029. He’s also seeking attorney fees and punitive damages against Oriadha and Braveboy.

The lawsuit claims Barnes was compelled to leave his job despite there being no statutory violations nor a finding of wrongdoing. In fact, he said he’s cooperated with an outside investigation that began in March — an investigation that’s found no wrongdoing on his part.

He said the pressure campaign began after he raised concerns about money the county council allocated out of his agency’s budget and gave to other recipients “without guidelines, competitive process, or documented need.”

Eventually a state law was passed prohibiting the council from doing that outside of the normal budget process. When the council then transferred nearly $40 million this year, the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission sued the council. A judge has put a hold on that part of the county budget, with the matter slated to go to court in the future.

Barnes also alleged that ultimatums and even job offers made by others connected to Braveboy, in and out of county government, were dangled in front of him, and when he resisted, the county council scheduled a hearing to remove him from office. His lawsuit alleges the outcome of that hearing was already decided days before it was scheduled to take place.

The lawsuit also quotes an article published by WTOP, alleging that Braveboy defamed Barnes in June when she responded to a question from WTOP’s John Domen by saying, “They wanted to give themselves a 99% increase in the director’s office. The chair was asking for a … over $300,000 salary. So, you were asking me why they wanted to take money meant for residents and give it to themselves?”

It also alleges defamation on the part of Oriadha after her comments to The Banner made two weeks before, saying she falsely accused Barnes of illegal, fraudulent and unethical conduct.

Barnes’ lawyer declined further comment. A spokesman for Braveboy’s office also declined to comment, and Oriadha never responded to a text message asking for her response.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.