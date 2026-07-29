DC road closures, parking restrictions in effect for Freedom 250 Grand Prix

If you're planning on driving in the D.C. area in the next few weeks, you're going to run into some street closures and parking restrictions for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

U.S. President Donald Trump watches as mechanics work on the car of US driver David Malukas outside the White House during a Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase in Washington, DC, on July 13, 2026. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix race will be the fifteenth round of the 2026 IndyCar Series. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) U.S. President Donald Trump watches as mechanics work on the car of US driver David Malukas outside the White House during a Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase in Washington, DC, on July 13, 2026. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix race will be the fifteenth round of the 2026 IndyCar Series. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/SAUL LOEB) If you’re planning on driving in the D.C. area in the next few weeks, you may run into some street closures and parking restrictions for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

During the event’s setup and breakdown, parking lanes, curb lanes and partial travel lanes will be closed along city streets. The roadways will remain open, but there will be reduced travel lanes and limited parking.

The first round of traffic restrictions starts now and ends Aug. 14.

A bunch of roads will be closed for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, which will be held Aug. 22 and 23, as cars race around D.C. to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary of independence.

Another round of closures and restrictions will happen after the event, from Aug. 24, through Sept. 3.

Parking restrictions, street closures

From now through Sept. 15, the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

7th Street from Madison Drive NW to Independence Avenue SW

From now through Thursday, Sept. 3, the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking and closed to vehicle traffic. Local traffic for deliveries or employee access to the museums will be permitted during this time period:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive from 7th Street to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 7th Street to 3rd Street SW

From Saturday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Sept. 3, the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW

Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street SW

During the following dates, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the following roadways will be closed:

Saturday, Aug. 1 — 9th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Sunday, Aug. 2 — 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Monday, Aug. 3 — 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — 3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Friday, Aug. 7 — Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street NW

Saturday, Aug. 8 — Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street NW

Tuesday, Aug. 11 — Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street SW

Wednesday, Aug. 12 — Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street SW

From Saturday through Aug. 26, the northbound travel lane on 9th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW will be closed to traffic.

From Aug. 11 through Sept. 3, Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 3rd Street NW will be posted as emergency no parking and closed to vehicle traffic.

From Aug. 14 through Sept. 3, the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

7th Street from D Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street NW

6th Street from D Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue to D Street SW

C Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street SW

From Aug. 14, through Aug. 26, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 3rd Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

7th Street from D Street to Independence Avenue SW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to Indiana Avenue/D Street NW

6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to D Street SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street SW

Independence Avenue from 7th Street to Washington Avenue SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW

C Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street SW

From Aug. 18 at 6 a.m. through Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 10th Street NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street NW

E Street from 10th Street to 6th Street NW

D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to First Street NW

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue to First Street NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street SW

6th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street SW

4th Street from C Street to D Street SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street SW

From Aug. 18 at 6 a.m. through Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 9th Street NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street NW

D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 9th Street NW

Entrance to 9th Street Tunnel from Constitution Avenue NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to First Street NW

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue to First Street NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street SW

6th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street SW

4th Street from C Street to D Street SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street SW

From Aug. 21 at 3 a.m. through Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 11th Street NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from F Street to E Street NW

8th Street from F Street to E Street NW

7th Street from E Street to D Street NW

6th Street from E Street to D Street NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street NW

Indiana Avenue/D Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street NW

2nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street NW

C Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW

First Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Louisiana Avenue from First Street to D Street NW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW

D Street from 9th Street to Virginia Avenue SW

Virginia Avenue from 6th Street to 2nd Street SW

7th Street from D Street to E Street SW

6th Street from D Street to E Street SW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street SW

D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street SW

3rd Street from D Street to E Street SW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street SW

E Street from 7th Street to 2nd Street SW

From Aug. 21 at 3 a.m. through Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

E Street from 11th Street to 8th Street NW

7th Street from E Street to D Street NW

Indiana Avenue from 6th Street to D Street NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street NW

Indiana Avenue/D Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street NW

2nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street NW

C Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW

First Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Louisiana Avenue from First Street to D Street NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue NW

The ramp at Exit 9 from Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel to First Street NW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street SW

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

Exit to 12th Street Expressway from westbound I395 (All traffic will continue west toward Maine Avenue)

12th Street Expressway

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to Spy Museum

Virginia Avenue from 3rd Street to 2nd Street SW

Ramp from southbound 3rd Street Tunnel to 2nd Street SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street SW

4th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue SW

D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street SW

3rd Street from D Street to Virginia Avenue SW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street SW

E Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street SW

From Aug. 21 at 3 a.m. through Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to “thru” traffic and restricted to “local vehicles” only. If a motorist has a reason to enter these streets (resident, parking garage, delivery), the vehicle will be allowed access to these streets:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 11th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from F Street to E Street NW

9th Street from F Street to E Street NW

8th Street from F Street to E Street NW

7th Street from F Street to E Street NW

E Street from 8th Street to 6th Street NW

6th Street from E Street to D Street NW

D Street from 7th Street to 6th Street NW

4th Street from E Street to D Street NW

First Street from D Street to C Street NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue NW

L’Enfant Plaza from Spy Museum to 9th Street SW

D Street from 12th Street to Virginia Avenue SW

Virginia Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street SW

Frontage Road from 10th Street to 7th Street SW

7th Street from D Street to I Street SW

6th Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street SW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue to I Street SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street SW

3rd Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street SW

E Street from 7th Street to 3rd Street SW

For information about the Freedom 250 Grand Prix and prohibited items, visit the event’s website here.

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