Maryland Park and Planning Commission scores victory against Prince George’s County

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, or M-NCPPC, scored a victory in court in their lawsuit against Prince George's County.

The Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission, or M-NCPPC, scored a victory in court in their lawsuit against Prince George’s County.

The Commission sued the county earlier this month to stop the county from diverting $39.3 million of taxpayer money away from the Commission and back to the county. The county said that the Commission was improperly spending on things such as high salaries for leadership and a very expensive headquarters building.

The Commission maintains that disagreements aside, the county does not have the right to reappropriate taxpayer money.

Today, a judge in Prince George’s County Circuit Court sided with the Commission, imposing a temporary restraining order to prevent the funds from being transferred or diverted.

William Spencer, the acting executive director of the M-NCPPC, said that the Commission “appreciates the court’s decision to grant a time-limited TRO temporary restraining order.”

Manuel Geraldo, a commissioner on the Prince George’s County Planning Board, which is also a commission within the M-NCPPC, told reporters after the hearing that the judge “made the correct decision,” and that he believes the judge was correct.

“She sees that we have a certain mission that’s set forth in the state legislature, and we have, in order to fulfill that mission, we put together a budget every year,” said Geraldo.

The next step is a trial as the Commission seeks to make the temporary restraining order permanent. Until then, Spencer said that the Commission “stands ready to work collaboratively with county council members to address the budget imbalance” and develop a lawful framework for projects that “honors the intent of the land use articles and continues to serve the residents of Prince George’s County.”

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