Nineteen people were hospitalized Sunday when a cluster of illnesses at an Anne Arundel County youth academy prompted a mass…

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Nineteen people were hospitalized Sunday when a cluster of illnesses at an Anne Arundel County youth academy prompted a mass casualty response, with investigators looking into whether food was to blame.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a call from the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy in Laurel around 2:21 p.m. While evaluating a patient, officials realized it was the third call the department had received from the same location in 90 minutes.

The calls were for people experiencing an array of minor symptoms, including lightheadedness. A total of 19 people, adults and minors, reported feeling similar symptoms and were transported to medical centers, elevating the call to a mass casualty response.

Brian Christopher, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, said firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation but the gas was not detected.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery: 19 hospitalized by suspected food-related illness at Laurel youth academy