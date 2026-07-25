Horns filled Route 1 in Hyattsville as community honors lives lost in ICE encounters

The vigil, organized by Indivisible Route 1 Corridor, brought together immigrant rights groups, faith leaders and residents calling for accountability and support for affected families.

The sounds of horns filled the Route 1 corridor in Hyattsville on Saturday as drivers supported a vigil to remember people killed during encounters with ICE agents.

The observance, organized by Indivisible Route 1 Corridor, brought together immigrant rights groups, faith leaders and residents calling for accountability and support for affected families.

“We get a lot of public support when we do an event like this,” said Laura Usher, co-leader of Indivisible Route 1 Corridor.

“We’re really grateful to have the support of the faith community in speaking out against the reprehensible treatment of immigrants.”

One of the signs held along the sidewalk read, “ICE agents repent, love, and save your souls.” Its owner, 20-year-old Jenifer Pineda, said fear has shaped her life and the lives of other children of immigrants.

“Before, it was, we couldn’t go outside because of COVID, and I was like, we can’t go outside because of the fear of our parents being taken away,” she said.

Pineda, president of the youth group at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, said her uncle was detained last August on his way to work, forcing her aunt and young cousin to leave the country.

Karen Murphy, who began protesting with her parents during the Vietnam War era, was joined Saturday by her son and daughter.

“I need to see more people at events like this,” she said. “Put down your phones and join these events.” She added,

“This isn’t right. This isn’t America. We stand up for human rights. This is a country of immigrants.”

Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey told WTOP that ICE agents are being asked to do work they are not trained for.

“These ICE agents aren’t trained to be doing the work that the administration has them doing,” he said.

“They really should be using these agents to focus on finding the worst of the worst instead of these roving patrols and racial profiling stops.”

The vigil included prayers, songs led by the Rapid Response Choir, and a reading of the names of people killed in ICE encounters. Organizers also collected food for Route 1 Mutual Aid, which supports families affected by ICE detentions.

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