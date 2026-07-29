Howard U. interim president says more than 200 students reenrolled of 502 who received email

We know many more students were able to follow procedures. They met the deadline. They were enrolled. This group of 500 this year — it seems like an awfully high number to most of us. Is this a regular occurrence, or would you say that this is an unusual situation that you’re facing this year with numbers this high?

So first, let me say while there’s been so much attention on these 500 students, 2,265 of our students met all the criteria, did everything that we asked them to do and got it right. So I’m very glad that you’re pointing out that and kudos to them. We want them to be able to come to campus and see that we’re ready to have them. And part of this is making sure that we’re ready, making sure that everything is in place. I would say it is not an unusual number, and let me be clear: as a private institution, we have a very, very high Pell Grant student base, which means we have about 40-something percent of our incoming class are coming from lower-income families.

Circumstances: we have several students that right now live in homeless shelters, even before coming to us, we have students who are not in contact with either parent. So all of those pose challenges in terms of those students being able to meet those deadlines, and we recognize that, which is why we put out our financial aid packages earlier than we’ve ever had before, as early as March. And so it is not unusual, but it is unusual as an institution, a private institution, to have such a high Pell Grant population. And so, as a result, trying to do everything earlier and trying to support the students in the best way is a very key part of our strategy.