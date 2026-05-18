FBI aiding in investigation into teenage brawl at Navy Yard restaurant

D.C. police and the FBI are investigating a violent fight over the weekend at a Chipotle restaurant in Navy Yard.

Pirro reiterates threat to charge the parents of teenagers who are involved in teen takeovers or any other criminal activity.(WTOP/Kyle Cooper) Pirro reiterates threat to charge the parents of teenagers who are involved in teen takeovers or any other criminal activity.(WTOP/Kyle Cooper) D.C. police and the FBI are investigating a violent fight over the weekend at a Chipotle restaurant in Navy Yard.

Around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night, police were called to the Navy Yard Chipotle in the 1200 block of First Street SE for reports of a large fight inside. Videos of the incident show teenagers fighting and throwing chairs at one another, while families with young children sat eating nearby.

U.S. Attorney for the District Jeanine Pirro displayed giant images of the people involved taken from video footage at a news conference Monday, where she once again called on parents to do more to control their kids.

“This terrorizing is going to end,” she said. “It was a takeover of a restaurant by individuals who felt like they could get away with it, well they’re not going to get away with it.”

That sentiment was reinforced by Assistant FBI Director for the D.C. Field Office Darren Cox.

“The FBI is devoting personnel and resources to investigate all possible federal violations during these violent takeovers,” Cox said.

Pirro used the news conference to renew her threat to charge the parents of teenagers who are involved in these takeovers or any other criminal activity.

“This is a different scenario than any other time in the history of the District because we are looking beyond those individuals who are committing the crimes,” she said. “We’re looking at the parents to make sure that they understand that they are responsible for the upheaval that is going on in this District that is impacting everyone who lives here.”

Pirro said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb and Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll are on board with her plan to charge the parents of teens in these incidents.

The city’s current youth curfew for everyone under age 17 runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

As for the city council, Pirro criticized the city’s council for not passing a new curfew measure. She put up a huge poster with the names and phone numbers of the council members.

“I am now asking the people of the District of Columbia who agree with the mayor and the chief and me, that they need the ability to create this curfew based upon the discretionary and the recent information to call every one of these members of the D.C. Council and tell them that we need a discretionary curfew where the mayor and the chief have the ability to get the police and get the teens out of areas, so we can enjoy the quality of life that we are entitled to,” Pirro said.

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