Md. driver charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter in 2024 crash that killed NFL draftee, 2 former teammates

A Maryland driver has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence in a fatal crash that killed an NFL draftee and two of his former teammates near Joint Base Andrews in July 2024.

FILE - Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. The Minnesota Vikings selected Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson in the fourth round with the 108th overall pick. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)(AP/Amanda Loman) FILE - Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. The Minnesota Vikings selected Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson in the fourth round with the 108th overall pick. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)(AP/Amanda Loman) A Maryland woman has been arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, among others, in a fatal crash that killed an NFL draftee and two of his former teammates near Joint Base Andrews in July 2024.

Cori Clingman, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested and charged on Thursday after Maryland State Police investigated the crash.

“This was a horrific tragedy that should not have occurred,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during a news conference announcing the charges.

Prosecutors allege Clingman caused the death of three men, all Maryland natives, when she rammed her Infinity Q50 into a Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Impala on July 6, 2024, while driving on Route 4-Pennsylvania Avenue.

Three friends inside the Charger were killed: Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton Jr., 24, both of Upper Marlboro and Khyree Jackson, 24, of Waldorf.

The male driver of the Chevrolet Impala that was struck wasn’t injured.

Clingman and two other passengers in her Infinity were not injured in the crash.

Jackson had been drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in Round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The three men were friends and former teammates at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.

“These were three young men who had gotten it right in life, who had amazing, bright futures ahead of them; but on July 6, they were taken away from all of us,” Braveboy said.

A grand jury returned a 13-count indictment against Clingman, charging her with grossly negligent and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, as well as counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol.

“This just starts, really our fight to get justice for these three young men, their families, Wise High School, the NFL and this entire community,” Braveboy said.

Clingman was arrested without incident.

Since the day of the crash, prosecutors have said they believe alcohol was “contributing circumstance” to the collision and noted the Infinity driving at a “high rate of speed.”

Community mourns friends killed

The loss of the three friends was grieved throughout the Prince George’s County community; a Vikings hat was placed near the crash site in memorial last summer.

Although Jackson never got to play in a game, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said during Jackson’s and Hazel’s joint funeral in July that Jackson “cared about being a good teammate, being part of a locker room, and committing to working hard for something that was bigger than himself.”

The NFL team wore KJ decals on their helmets in tribute.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.