Woman dead in Prince George’s Co. crash that shuttered part of MD-202 for hours

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

April 2, 2025, 10:40 AM

A woman is dead following a fatal crash in Prince George’s County that shuttered a stretch of Maryland Route 202 for hours Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at 55th Avenue and Landover Road around 6 a.m.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Landover Road remained closed between the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Maryland Route 450 for the crash investigation. The roadway reopened just after 10:30 a.m.

Below is a map of where it happened.

Courtesy Google Maps

