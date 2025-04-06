Driver dead after fiery Beltway crash in Prince George’s Co.

A driver is dead after a fiery crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday evening.
Maryland State Police told WTOP it happened around 6:30 p.m. on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway near Baltimore Avenue.
A white Nissan Sentra was reportedly driving “recklessly” when it hit a concrete barrier, flipped over and burst into flames.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information has been released about the driver’s identity.
Below is a map of the area where it happened.
