Driver dead after fiery Beltway crash in Prince George’s Co.

WTOP Staff

April 6, 2025, 10:02 PM

A driver is dead after a fiery crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday evening.

Maryland State Police told WTOP it happened around 6:30 p.m. on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway near Baltimore Avenue.

A white Nissan Sentra was reportedly driving “recklessly” when it hit a concrete barrier, flipped over and burst into flames.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released about the driver’s identity.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Courtesy Google Maps.

