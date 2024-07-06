NFL draftee, Md. native Khyree Jackson among 3 dead following Prince George’s Co. crash

Khyree Jackson, an NFL draft pick from Prince George's County will never get to play a down following a deadly car crash near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

FILE - Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. The Minnesota Vikings selected Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson in the fourth round with the 108th overall pick. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)(AP/Amanda Loman) FILE - Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. The Minnesota Vikings selected Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson in the fourth round with the 108th overall pick. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)(AP/Amanda Loman) A NFL draft pick from Prince George’s County will never get to play a down following a deadly car crash near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, early Saturday morning.

Khyree Jackson, 24, and two other men are dead after a crash involving three vehicles on northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road, according to Maryland State Police.

Jackson who was the front seat passenger of a Dodge Charger being driven by Isaiah Hazel, 23, of Upper Marlboro, died at the scene. Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24 of Upper Marlboro, was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, where he also died.

Police said the crash involving the maroon Charger also included a silver Infinity Q50 and a silver Chevrolet Impala.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicated the driver of the Infinity was heading north on Route 4 when her vehicle struck the Charger and the Impala “at a high rate of speed.”

The collision sent the Charger, with Jackson, Hazel and Lytton inside, “off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to a rest,” police said.

Neither the driver of the Infinity or her two passengers were injured. Police said the male driver of the Impala, that vehicle’s sole occupant, was uninjured as well.

State police said investigators believed alcohol may have been a “contributing circumstance in the crash.”

No charges appear to have been filed as of Saturday evening.

The northbound lanes of Route 4 reopened to traffic at 10:20 a.m.

Jackson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in Round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft. He attended Wise High School in Upper Marlboro before playing for the Oregon Ducks in college.

Hazel, 23, played at Maryland and Charlotte, while Lytton, 24, played at Florida State and Penn State, according to ESPN.

The Dr. Henry A. Wise Athletic Department sends condolences to the families and mourns the loss of Khyree Jackson (State Champ 2016 c/o ’17) Anthony Lytton, Jr. (AJ) (State Champ 2015,16,17 c/o ’18) and Isaiah Hazel (State Champ 2015, 16, 17 c/o ’19). #OnceAPumaAlwaysAPuma pic.twitter.com/8SsQEgbR0G — Wise Athletics (@WisePumaSports) July 6, 2024



The Dr. Henry A. Wise Athletic Department issued a condolence post online for all three men, who played together in 2016 and 2017 for the school.

We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident. Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/pkgC4kQtWi — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 6, 2024

The Minnesota Vikings said in an online post that the team was “devastated” by Jackson’s death. “I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in the statement. “As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him.” Jackson was a fourth-round selection of the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft. He played two years at Alabama before finishing his college career with one season at Oregon. Jackson was in the running to earn a starting cornerback job at the team’s training camp, which opens later this month in Eagan, Minnesota. The Associated Press and WTOP’s Diane Roberts contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.