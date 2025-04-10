Jack Fitzgerald, founder of Fitzgerald Auto Malls, has died

Jack Fitzgerald (Courtesy Fitzgerald Auto Malls)

Jack Fitzgerald, whose fatherly face and gravelly voice was familiar to D.C. area TV viewers who saw his Fitzgerald Auto Malls commercials, has died.

Fitzgerald was considered a pioneer in the “no haggle, no hassle” pricing model of offering buyers the dealer’s best price up front, and coined the phrase, “The Fitz Way, there’s just no better way.”

Fitzgerald began his career at age 20 as a door-to-door salesman before becoming a top Ford salesman at Handley Ford in D.C.

He purchased a dealership in Bethesda in 1966 and eventually built a dealership network with more than 20 franchises across Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida with more than 1,800 employees, including three generations of Fitzgerald family members.

Fitzgerald also made child safety a personal cause through a Child Safety Seat program launched with Montgomery County, training employees as certified NHTSA technicians. To date, Fitzgerald Auto Malls has performed more than 52,000 child safety seat inspections and installations.

He was also a leading voice in restoring dealerships across the country that were closed during the General Motors and Chrysler bankruptcies.

Fitzgerald helped transition Fitzgerald Auto Mall to a 100% employee-owned company in 2023 with an employee stock ownership plan.

In an obituary published by the company, Fitzgerald was called a devoted Washington Commanders fan who rarely missed a game. He was also a licensed pilot.

Fitzgerald Auto Malls did not disclose his age or cause of death.