Shooting breaks out after vigil for former Prince George’s Co. students killed in car crash

Two people were shot Friday night after a vigil for three former students from an Upper Marlboro high school who died in a car crash last week.

A man and a woman were shot outside Wise High School, Prince George’s County Police confirmed with WTOP.

A weapon was recovered at the scene but there is no information about the suspect(s).

The conditions of the victims are also unknown at this time.

The vigil was honoring three students: 24-year-old Khyree Jackson, 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr. who were driving on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue at Presidential Parkway on July 6 when another vehicle hit them, killing all three men.

This is an developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

