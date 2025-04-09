Prince George’s Co. breaks ground on new event and community space

A future space in Largo, Maryland, where you may go see a concert or take your dog on a walk broke ground on Wednesday.

Prince George's County officials and Maryland leaders such as Sen. Angela Alsobrooks celebrated the "Civic Plaza" on April 9, 2025.(WTOP/Luke Lukert) Prince George's County officials and Maryland leaders such as Sen. Angela Alsobrooks celebrated the "Civic Plaza" on April 9, 2025.(WTOP/Luke Lukert) A future event space in Largo, Maryland, where you may go see a concert or take your dog on a walk, just broke ground. The new “Civic Plaza” will be built in front of the Wayne K. Curry Administration Building.

“In just a few short months, the Civic Plaza will become a place where families can gather together, businesses can thrive, and our community can come together as one Prince George’s County,” Acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara Jackson said.

The plaza will feature a playground, mural space, a butterfly garden, a dog park, event space and a “flexible” lawn complete with a stage.

Joined by former County Executive and current Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, county and state officials ceremonially broke ground on the project Wednesday.

“It’s historic, in that this is the first time we’ve been able to get the funding from the Maryland Stadium Authority to jump start a project in this way,” Alsobrooks told reporters.

It is the first project in the larger Blue Line Corridor project, which aims to revitalize a five-mile stretch from Capitol Heights to Largo.

“And I remind you, from Capitol Heights to Largo, a lot of forgotten communities,” said Maryland District 25 State Sen. Nick Charles at the ceremony. “This is about turning long standing disinvestment into lasting opportunities. It’s about making sure our residents aren’t watching revitalization happen elsewhere. They’re living it.”

