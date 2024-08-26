Former Prince George’s County Council member pleads guilty to felony theft scheme and perjury

Mel Franklin admitted to embezzling funds from his campaign committee to his personal bank account and using the money to pay for rent and cosmetic procedures for himself and a close friend, among other items.

Mel Franklin served as District 9 Council member and At Large Council member in the Prince George's County, Maryland, legislature until his unexpected resignation on June 14, 2024. (Courtesy Prince George's County Council) Mel Franklin served as District 9 Council member and At Large Council member in the Prince George's County, Maryland, legislature until his unexpected resignation on June 14, 2024. (Courtesy Prince George's County Council) Former Prince George’s County Council member Mel Franklin faces up to a year in prison after pleading guilty Monday to charges of a felony theft scheme and perjury.

Prosecutors said that from 2020 through at least October 2023, Franklin embezzled more than $124,000 from his campaign committee, “Friends of Mel Franklin,” by transferring funds to his personal bank account. He admitted to then using the money to pay off debt and loans and to pay for rent, online subscriptions and cosmetic procedures for himself and a close friend.

The plea agreement with the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor also calls for Franklin to pay restitution of $133,168.67 to his campaign committee. The money will then be donated to charity.

“Elected officials should be held accountable if they violate the public trust and exploit the Maryland electoral process for personal financial gain,” said Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard, III. “I’m proud of our office’s hard work in uncovering this extensive fraud.”

Franklin engaged in a similar scheme from 2021 through December 2023, prosecutors said, embezzling another $8,718 from his campaign account to third parties to pay for his personal expenses.

In that scheme, prosecutors said Franklin transferred money to a close friend and used the debit card associated with his campaign to pay for personal expenses, including hotel stays and cosmetic procedures.

Among the specific purchases were two personal stays at swanky National Harbor hotels, according to charging documents.

On July 10, 2022, Franklin used $305 from his campaign committee account to stay at the Harbor’s Westin Hotel. Franklin checked in at 2:01 a.m. and checked out at 6:21 a.m., according to the charging documents.

On March 26, 2023, the documents say Franklin used campaign account funds to purchase a one-night stay in an executive suite at the Gaylord National Hotel at a cost of more than $800.

The documents say Franklin also used campaign funds at a liquor store and to purchase an online subscription service, oil change and a deposit for an international trip. He’s accused of using thousands of dollars to pay off his personal credit card as well.

Instead of reporting these expenses, court filings say Franklin falsified information on reports filed with the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Franklin abruptly stepped down from his at-large seat in June after 14 years on the county council.

This is not Franklin’s first time facing criminal charges. In 2016, the then-council member was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his county vehicle into another car and briefly leaving the scene on foot.

Following Monday’s hearing, Franklin and his lawyer declined to comment. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

