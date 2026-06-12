Man indicted in a string of shootings and carjackings across Prince George’s County

Larry Simpson, 68, was charged with 17 counts of attempted common law murder, 17 counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed carjacking and 17 counts of the use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

A Glen Burnie, Maryland, man has been indicted on 71 criminal counts in a string of shootings and carjackings that occurred in five Prince George’s County neighborhoods within hours on a single Friday afternoon last month.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson told reporters Thursday that Larry Simpson, 68, was charged with “17 counts of attempted common law murder, 17 counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed carjacking,” and 17 counts of the use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

Simpson was also indicted on eight counts of reckless endangerment and seven counts of reckless endangerment in a car. Due to his criminal record, Simpson was also indicted on two counts of illegal possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.

Jackson said the violence stretched from College Park to Riverdale to Greenbelt last month.

“The number and the nature of the charges reflect the seriousness and scope of the alleged conduct, as well as the devastating impact that it had on the 17 victims across six different locations,” Jackson said. “Mr. Simpson was arrested soon after he attempted to carjack his third carjacking victim,” on May 18.

The case drew added attention, not just for the rapid-fire nature and the violence of the string of crimes, but because Simpson had a previous conviction for murder. In 1987, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but was released after serving just over 35 years behind bars.

Jackson explained Simpson had successfully completed a drug and alcohol program in October of 2023.

“The record reports that he was placed on one year of unsupervised probation,” Jackson said. “The crime spree for which he has been indicted today occurred within about two and a half years of his release.”

Asked about Simpson’s release, Jackson said, while there are cases where second chances may be appropriate, “This case serves as a reminder of the stakes that are involved really in decisions about early release.”

She also said that the conditions that are set for early release must be carefully considered.

“This case also highlights the fact that a structured reentry process is really what’s best when persons have served a period of time, a long period of time in jail,” Jackson said.

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