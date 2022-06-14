100+ residents evacuated from Bowie senior living facility

No one was hurt after a kitchen fire at a senior living facility in Bowie, but the residents had to be evacuated.

Listen now to WTOP News

A senior living facility in Bowie, Maryland, had to be evacuated after a Tuesday morning fire.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said that 112 residents are being taken to the Bowie Senior Center at 14900 Health Center Drive.

The fire at the Genesis-run Larkin Chase Center at 15005 Health Center Drive happened at 3:42 a.m. No one was hurt.

Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area.

Video from WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington, shows part of the building collapsed.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Prince George’s County firefighters were assisted by firefighters from D.C. and from Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.