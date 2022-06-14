RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
100+ residents evacuated from Bowie senior living facility

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

June 14, 2022, 8:06 AM

A senior living facility in Bowie, Maryland, had to be evacuated after a Tuesday morning fire.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said that 112 residents are being taken to the Bowie Senior Center at 14900 Health Center Drive.

The fire at the Genesis-run Larkin Chase Center at 15005 Health Center Drive happened at 3:42 a.m. No one was hurt.

Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area.

Video from WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington, shows part of the building collapsed.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Prince George’s County firefighters were assisted by firefighters from D.C. and from Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

