Police ID woman killed in Md. garbage truck crash

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified the woman who was killed in a garbage truck crash last week in Riverdale Park.

Police said 43-year-old Checcia Durham, of D.C., was driving the garbage truck when it crashed May 5.

The truck was traveling eastbound on the East-West Highway approaching 44th Place, not far from Route 1, when, for unknown reasons, it hit a curb about 2:40 p.m. and overturned.

Authorities said Durham died at the scene of the crash. Two passengers inside the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

