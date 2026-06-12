Ikea replacing Dulles Expo Center gives sneak peek ahead of June 18 opening

The new Ikea store opening in Fairfax County, Virginia, wants you to go say "hej" — the Swedish word for "hi" — ahead of its official opening on Thursday.

The new Ikea store opening in Fairfax County, Virginia, wants you to go say “hej” — the Swedish word for “hi” — ahead of its official opening on Thursday.

The store is coming into the former Dulles Expo space in Chantilly, and it’s opening on June 18. But it’s giving the community a sneak peek with a special event on Tuesday.

The event on Tuesday features activities and giveaways for their opening.

The Chantilly store will be the third Ikea location in Virginia and will be 110,000-square-feet.

Those wanting to check out the space need to register online for a free spot to enter. As of Friday, there were two time slots for entry into the store. The first is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the second is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ikea said that space is limited and on a first-come-first-served basis.

Find information on how to register here. Scroll down the Chantilly page to the “come say hei” section.

The Dulles Expo closed in December.

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