1 dead after garbage truck overturns in Prince George’s Co.

A person is dead after a garbage truck overturned in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

Riverdale Park police said the truck overturned near the intersection of Md. Route 410/East-West Highway and U.S. Route 1 around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

One person was killed when they were pinned under the fallen vehicle, WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington reported. Their identity had not been made public as of Thursday evening.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports eastbound Md. 410 is closed between Queens Chapel Road and U.S. 1 as of 5:30 p.m. for the ongoing crash investigation, with no estimate for a reopening time. Drivers should follow police direction.

