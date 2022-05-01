RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
1 dead after garbage truck overturns in Prince George’s Co.

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 5, 2022, 5:47 PM

A person is dead after a garbage truck overturned in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

Riverdale Park police said the truck overturned near the intersection of Md. Route 410/East-West Highway and U.S. Route 1 around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

One person was killed when they were pinned under the fallen vehicle, WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington reported. Their identity had not been made public as of Thursday evening.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports eastbound Md. 410 is closed between Queens Chapel Road and U.S. 1 as of 5:30 p.m. for the ongoing crash investigation, with no estimate for a reopening time. Drivers should follow police direction.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

