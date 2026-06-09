Prince George’s Co. raises Pride flag, highlights health equity for LGBTQ+ community

“Creating healthy communities means ensuring that everyone has access to the care, support and resources they need to thrive," county health officer Dr. Toyin Opesanmi said.

Prince George’s County officials raised a rainbow Pride flag Tuesday at their main government building in Largo, Maryland, in a ceremony that emphasized health equity for the area’s LGBTQ+ residents.

“Pride Month is a time to remember that creating healthy communities means ensuring that everyone has access to the care, support and resources they need to thrive,” county health officer Dr. Toyin Opesanmi said.

“Our mission is to provide compassionate, confident, confidential, and culturally responsive services that help individuals protect their health and well-being,” she said.

The county’s HIV program, for example, provides free and confidential testing, prevention education, linkage to care, treatment, case management support and access to prevention tools.

Opesanmi also said the county health department works with community partners to reduce stigma and connect residents to resources — and that staff are “committed to meeting people where they are.”

County Executive Aisha Braveboy and members of the county council were also on hand for the ceremony.

Opesanmi called the Pride flag-raising more than a celebration.

“It is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to health equity and ensuring that every resident feels seen, valued, respected and supported,” she said.

“We recognize that health outcomes improve when communities are inclusive, welcoming and connected to resources.”

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