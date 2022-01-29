New mural on Capitol Heights school building aims to educate and inspire

It was to great fanfare on Monday when Upper Marlboro artist Ryan Allen and a long list of county leaders helped unveil a new mural he painted along William Hall Academy in Capitol Heights.

At a school in Prince George’s County, Maryland, students are finding education and inspiration in the art that’s on their building.

It took about two and a half weeks in the cold and dozens of cans of spray paint to bring his creation to life. It highlights the history of Capitol Heights, while also aiming to illustrate and inspire the lives of students moving into the future.

“The whole message behind it is dreaming bigger,” said Allen. “You don’t have to be put inside of a box with what you want to do. You can be anything … no matter who stands in your way, no matter the resources that are available to you. With time and dedication you can do anything and be anything that you want to.”

Looking at the school from along Marlboro Pike and following the mural from left to right, it begins with the historic red house of Capitol Heights. It was built over 200 years ago and was first owned by Archibald Van Horn, a politician and plantation owner who kept slaves on the property. But decades later its signature red hue became known as a stop on the Underground Railroad, providing a safe harbor for those seeking freedom.

Moving along, subsequent pictures feature the Maryland state flower, the Black Eyed Susan, and a number of children learning and imagining together. Along with the flowers are pictures of caterpillars and butterflies. That’s not by happenstance.

“The caterpillars and the butterflies I have in here just show life from the very infant stage to adulthood and the learning that it takes all in between that,” Allen said. The flowers and the butterflies are all about representing “life, living and hope.”

Purples and greens bring color to the butterflies, as a way to show “prosperity, hope, and also to show our royal-ness,” the artist said.

One picture has children together, looking into the school, showing unity. In another frame, a young boy is seen holding an airplane.

“I chose to depict a real airplane as opposed to a paper airplane to show kids that you can dream bigger,” Allen said. “You don’t just have to play with a paper airplane. You can be a pilot. You can learn how to build airplanes. You can learn how to work on the mechanics of the airplane.”

The heavy use of metaphor to inspire is the whole point.

“I always want people to always learn,” Allen said. “Always learn, always learn. Each year push yourself to learn something different. Take on a new hobby, a new task. Just be the best version of yourself that you can be.”