How AI is helping space exploration now — and what the future holds

The mere mention of AI may make some people want to run for the hills, but when it comes to space exploration, it's an important tool.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the most important tools in modern space exploration — helping humans make sense of what those missions are finding.

As telescopes grow more powerful, the volume of data they collect has exploded. According to WTOP space reporter Greg Redfern, that surge has reached a point where human analysis alone simply can’t keep up.

At the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile, astronomers are capturing roughly 1.7 terabytes of data every night. Over just a few days, the observatory can scan its entire visible sky, generating tens of thousands of potential “transient events” — brief, often unexplained signals that could represent anything from asteroids and comets to distant cosmic explosions.

“They want a wide field of view … so they can take in as much of the sky as they can, to pull down as much of these pixels they can to analyze, because the big view is where you end up finding interesting little nuggets to have the big boys like James Webb (space telescope) zero in on and say, ‘Whoa. Look at that. We’ve never seen that before,'” Redfern said.

That’s where artificial intelligence comes in.

Scientists are increasingly training AI systems using trusted, established data sets like those produced by the Gaia mission, which mapped the Milky Way in extraordinary detail.

By feeding AI those verified observations, researchers can teach systems to recognize patterns, flag anomalies and prioritize what deserves closer attention.

In effect, AI is becoming a first-pass filter — separating meaningful signals from background noise in a way that would take humans far longer.

That approach is already being built into the next generation of space telescopes. The upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland is designed not just to capture vast amounts of data, but to process and organize it efficiently from day one.

Engineers and scientists are working in parallel, developing both the hardware that gathers information and the systems that interpret it.

The goal is to avoid a scenario where groundbreaking data sits unused because it can’t be processed fast enough.

“If you can’t make sense of how to process and get stuff out of that data, it’s junk,” Redfern said.

Eyeing AI with caution

Researchers are aware of the risks of AI overreliance — particularly, the possibility of false positives or missed discoveries if systems are not properly trained or monitored. That’s why human oversight remains a central part of the process.

That balance between machine efficiency and human judgment is becoming the defining challenge of modern astronomy. And it’s not limited to large institutions.

“Amateurs are even using AI to some extent. Pretty cool,” Redfern said.

Amateur astronomers are beginning to use AI software to enhance images, identify objects and even analyze data from their own telescopes. And they stand to benefit as NASA publicly shares more observations of transient events, which allows citizen scientists to participate in real-time discovery and turn their equipment toward newly identified phenomena.

In the coming years, as new missions launch and observatories come online, that partnership between human curiosity and artificial intelligence is likely to define the next era of discovery — one where the challenge is no longer just seeing deeper into space, but understanding what’s already in view.

And somewhere in that flood of data, scientists believe, are discoveries waiting to be found — signals that could reshape how we understand the universe itself.

Making smarter decisions far from Earth

“We have been using AI for quite some time, actually, as an agency,” said Bethany Theiling, a NASA Goddard researcher working on future AI applications for space exploration.

She pointed to the Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars, when the spacecraft autonomously helped pick out the best landing area. “That was a huge moment.”

The next frontier is giving spacecraft more ability to analyze data, prioritize discoveries and respond to unexpected findings on their own.

Theiling’s group at Goddard is called ASTRA — Adaptive Sensing Technology for Responsive Autonomy.

“We’re actually trying to figure out ways to do science when we can’t communicate to the ground,” Theiling said.

“How do you make decisions? How do you analyze data on board? How do we do the most amazing science when we can’t actually be there?” she said.

That could be especially important for missions to distant worlds such as Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, or Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons — both considered promising places to search for life.

“What if we miss seeing life?” Theiling said. “What if it’s there and we don’t see it because we were just limited in what we can do?”

She said NASA’s approach is not about handing decisions to an inscrutable “black box.” Her team is focused on explainable AI, so scientists can understand why a system reached a conclusion.

“This is no black box,” Theiling said. “This is not, ‘Oh, just trust me, we found life.’”

She also said AI could also help spacecraft and telescopes work together. If one instrument spots something unusual, such as a gamma ray burst, AI could help determine which other telescopes or researchers are best positioned to follow up quickly.

Theiling said large language models are not currently being used onboard spacecraft because they require too much computing power. Instead, NASA is working on smaller models that can operate within the strict limits of deep space missions.

“What we’re trying to do in response is create really, really lightweight models,” she said. “If you’re out there in space, you have a limited amount of power.”

Before sending humans deeper into space, ask why

As NASA and other space agencies look deeper into the solar system, one retired Maryland astrophysicist says the first question should not be whether humans can go farther, but why they should.

Beth Hufnagel, a retired astronomy and astrophysics professor from Anne Arundel Community College, said robotic probes and artificial intelligence may be better suited than humans for deep space exploration.

“People are expensive, dirty and fragile,” Hufnagel said, arguing that scientists should start with the question they are trying to answer before deciding whether humans need to be involved.

Hufnagel said missions to the moon have helped answer real scientific questions, including clues about the age of Earth. But she questioned whether current efforts to send astronauts back to the moon or eventually to Mars are driven more by competition than science.

She pointed to China, India, Japan and the European Union as examples of space powers leaning heavily on robotic exploration.

For Hufnagel, the issue is not whether space exploration matters. It is whether the mission matches the question.

“What is the purpose? What is the goal?” Hufnagel said.

Science fact, not science fiction

Despite the obvious science fiction concerns, Theiling said NASA’s risk-averse culture makes a runaway deep-space AI scenario unlikely.

“We do really big, what looks like really risky things, but we’re actually super risk averse,” she said. “We don’t want anything to go wrong.”

Or, put another way: NASA wants smarter spacecraft — not sci-fi villains.

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