Braveboy moves to oust beleaguered Prince George’s planning board chair

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy on Friday moved to oust planning board Chair Darryl Barnes, whom she appointed last summer.

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy on Friday moved to oust planning board Chair Darryl Barnes, whom she appointed last summer.

The move came one day after three planning board members removed the vice chair from his leadership position and just hours after The Banner published a story detailing misconduct allegations against Barnes dating to his appointment in July.

Barnes, reached by phone Friday, declined to comment on Braveboy’s push to remove him.

The County Council will have the final say over Barnes’ removal, and it has scheduled a virtual meeting for May 22 to vote, according to a notification letter sent from council Chair Krystal Oriadha to Barnes and reviewed by The Banner.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner.