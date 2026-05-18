Record-breaking temperatures as heat wave kicks off in DC region

The work week kicks off Monday with temperatures climbing as high as 97 degrees and toppling regional records.

Monday marked the start of a heat wave that’s broken record highs in parts of the D.C. region.

There’s a possibility for evening showers or storms to cap off the day’s high heat in some neighborhoods, though most areas will stay dry.

The record has been broken at Dulles, with this afternoon reaching 94 degrees, toppling the previous record of 91 set in 1987. The record at Reagan National for May 18 of 96 degrees, set in 1877, still holds.

“Considering that this is now just our third time this year that we have reached 90 degrees or warmer, we are going to continue that trend going into tomorrow and again on Wednesday,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 95 or higher through Wednesday.

The District activated its first heat alert of the season Monday, with the mayor’s office advising residents to visit the city’s cooling centers and shelters if facing the heat. Cooling center locations and other resources can be found on the Ready D.C. website.

The evening will bring possible stray showers and temperatures staying warm, dropping slightly into the 80s. 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said the wet weather should come to a close by 9 p.m.

Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday, and potentially getting even hotter, reaching a high of 98.

While Wednesday will mark another extremely hot day, hitting mid-90s, it will be the last day of scorching conditions as a cold front is expected to bring late-day scattered showers and strong storms.

The region will see cooler temperatures and potentially more showers Thursday. Forecasters say the day’s highs will range between 65 and 71 degrees.

Full forecast

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mainly Clear, Patchy Fog

Lows: 68-74

Winds: South 5-10 mph

A very mild night for May with lows only slipping into the upper 60s and low 70s. Areas west of the beltway may see a little patchy fog toward daybreak, but won’t become problematic for travel.



TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy

Highs: 93-98

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

The hottest day of the stretch arrives Tuesday as strong upper-level ridging peaks overhead. Highs soar into the low and middle 90s with a few upper 90s possible in the urban corridor and parts of central Virginia. Skies stay mostly sunny and humidity remains somewhat in check during the afternoon, although it will begin creeping higher later in the day. An isolated late day thunderstorm cannot be ruled out west of the mountains, but most of the DMV stays rain free. Records may be challenged at Dulles where the current May 19 record high is 92 degrees set in 1997. Record warm lows are also possible Tuesday morning at both DCA and IAD.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER ALERT

Partly Cloudy, Evening Storms

Highs: 90-95

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Another hot and increasingly humid day develops ahead of a robust cold front. Highs still reach the upper 80s and mid 90s before showers and thunderstorms become more widespread later in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn strong to severe depending on the timing of the front and how much instability builds during the day. Damaging winds and torrential downpours would be the primary concerns. There is still some uncertainty regarding the overall severe weather setup, but confidence is increasing in a much wetter pattern developing Wednesday night into late week.

THURSDAY:

Showers

Highs: 65-72

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

A dramatic pattern change settles into the DMV. Highs tumble into the upper 60s and low 70s with clouds, scattered showers, and a much cooler northeast breeze. Temperatures will run nearly 20 degrees cooler compared to earlier in the week. Periods of rain may linger through the day as the front stalls to the south.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

The long holiday weekend looks noticeably cooler and much more unsettled compared to the early week heat. Shower chances remain for Saturday with highs near 70. Rainfall totals through the weekend could average a much needed between 1 and 3 inches. Temperatures may begin to recover a bit by Sunday and Memorial Day itself as a warm front slowly lifts northward, but occasional showers and thunderstorms may still interrupt outdoor plans. Right now, it does not look like a washout, but the weekend forecast will likely feature more clouds than sunshine with wet weather chances.

Current conditions

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