Prince George’s Co. high school forced to cancel 2 football games after positive COVID-19 cases

Two weekend high school football games have been canceled in Prince George’s County, Maryland, following positive COVID-19 cases within one of the teams’ programs.

Prince George’s County Public Schools shut down the football program at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, forcing the cancellation of both the variety and junior varsity games against North Point High School scheduled for the weekend.

North Point said in a statement that they regretted the late notice for canceling the game, but that they were awaiting a final decision from the administration of the public school system.

Prince George’s County schools said the game will be rescheduled.

Wise head coach DeLawn Parrish told WTOP in a separate interview his entire coaching staff is vaccinated, as part of a requirement for school staff heading into the new school year. The majority of his players are also vaccinated, with some being motivated after a scrimmage cancellation.

“If you’re going to mandate that teachers have to get vaccinated, [if] you want to be safe for the kids, then have them get vaccinated,” Parrish, who supports a vaccine mandate for the county’s student-athletes, said. “[If] they don’t want to play, don’t get vaccinated. But that’s my opinion.”

All those who purchased their tickets to the game can get a refund through Ticket Spicket.

