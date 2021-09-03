3 arrested in fatal shooting of 8-year-old in Prince George’s County

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a boy, who was struck by a bullet fired into an apartment complex in Prince George's County, Maryland, last month.

Desmond Nkwocha, 21, Mark Nkwocha, 23, and George Shamman, 23, have been arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other weapons-related charges. They are being held while their bond status is waiting to be determined, a Prince George’s County police news release said.

Police said that on Aug. 24, the three men were in a white-colored sedan and approached a group of adults gathered outside a residence on the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in Landover.

One of the men fired shots toward the group, and a child who was not outside, was struck. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 8-year-old boy, PJ Evans, was buried earlier this month.

“The reality is that PJ should be with us here today. He should have been able to grow up and pursue every little dream,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during the ceremony.

Evans was playing video games when he was struck by a bullet.