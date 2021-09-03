Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 3 arrested in fatal…

3 arrested in fatal shooting of 8-year-old in Prince George’s County

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 15, 2021, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a boy, who was struck by a bullet fired into an apartment complex in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Desmond Nkwocha, 21, Mark Nkwocha, 23, and George Shamman, 23, have been arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other weapons-related charges. They are being held while their bond status is waiting to be determined, a Prince George’s County police news release said.

Police said that on Aug. 24, the three men were in a white-colored sedan and approached a group of adults gathered outside a residence on the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in Landover.

One of the men fired shots toward the group, and a child who was not outside, was struck. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 8-year-old boy, PJ Evans, was buried earlier this month.

“The reality is that PJ should be with us here today. He should have been able to grow up and pursue every little dream,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during the ceremony.

Evans was playing video games when he was struck by a bullet.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Industry’s patience wearing thin with DoD’s CMMC, GSA’s follow-on to OASIS

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up