Arlington police officer dies after battle with cancer related to 9/11 recovery

A police officer has died after battling cancer that Arlington County police say stemmed from his efforts to respond to the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

A police officer who responded to the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon has died after battling cancer that Arlington County police say stemmed from recovery efforts following Sept. 11, 2001.

Cpl. Barry Foust died on Friday at the age of 64, after more than 30 years of service to the Arlington County Police Department in Virginia, according to his obituary.

Last June, Foust was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer believed to be related to his service at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Police said Foust was patrolling at the intersection of Walter Reed Drive and Columbia Pike when American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.

“I put my window down to see if I could hear an impact,” Foust told NBC Washington in an interview following the attacks. “From my location I could not, but I did see the plume of smoke come up over the tree line, at which time I grabbed a microphone and indicated that we did have a plane down east of where I was, and at that time I hit my emergency equipment and headed this way.”

At that time, Foust said he worked to clear the roadway so that helicopters could land. Police said he kept working at the Pentagon for a week after the plane crashed to collect evidence and remains of the victims.

“His response to the terrorist attack at the Pentagon is a testament to his bravery and unwavering commitment to being there for people in their time of need,” Arlington police Chief Andy Penn wrote in a news release.

Three decades of service

Foust began working as a patrol officer in 1986 and served 32 years with the department. During his career in Arlington, he focused on transportation safety and overseeing special events as a motor officer.

He retired from Arlington in June 2019 but went back to work with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department from March 2020 to December 2022.

Foust then returned to Arlington to help mitigate the department’s staffing shortages after the pandemic

“He selflessly served others, including as a mentor to many younger officers, helping guide and shape these law enforcement professionals. His remarkable resilience and contributions to the Arlington community will never be forgotten and he leaves an enduring and lasting impact on our agency,” Penn wrote.

He continued working with Arlington police until his death, according to his obituary.

Foust, whose parents were dairy farmers, was born on April 20, 1962, in Troy, Pennsylvania. He got his degree in Criminal Justice from Penn State University before joining Arlington police.

Officials haven’t shared information about funeral arrangements for the corporal. He’s survived by his wife, Kare, his daughter Natalie Shaffer, his granddaughter Eleanor as well as his sister Libby Foust.

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