CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 'Be a man': Prince…

‘Be a man’: Prince George’s police chief calls on suspect to turn self in after boy’s shooting death

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 25, 2021, 3:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County, Maryland, Police Chief Malik Aziz told reporters Wednesday that authorities are hunting for the suspect in a Landover shooting that left an 8-year-old boy dead.

Calling it a “horrific incident,” the chief said he wanted to “assure our citizens that we are working diligently to find the people responsible for this senseless act of violence where one of our youngest citizens were taken from us.”

The boy was playing video games when he was struck by a bullet around 8:20 p.m. He later died from his injuries, police said.

Aziz said that police are seeking the man who pulled the trigger but did not rule out the possibility of additional suspects.

“Right now we’re looking for the person who fired that weapon. So we’re looking for one person, but I can’t say if others are involved in it or not. (The) investigation is unfolding,” Aziz said. “And if it is more than one who was responsible, we’re going to get that person too. But right now, we know that one person … fired some shots that killed an 8-year-old kid.”

“The only thing I really can confirm is that the 8 year old was not the target,” the chief said.

He said he spoke with the boy’s mother Tuesday night. “And you can imagine what’s happening in their world right now. So we have to feel that. As that family is grieving, we’re grieving with them. And so my prayers and thoughts are with them.”

Aziz added that the suspect should turn himself in.

“Be a man,” he said. “Turn yourself in. Come forward. Be the man that you were not last night.”

Details about the suspect have not yet been released.

Prince George’s County Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in Landover, near Kenmoor Middle School, around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a white sedan pulled into an apartment complex, a man got out and started firing multiple rounds into an apartment building,

The boy was hit by one.

Aziz said Prince George’s police have made 600 arrests so far this year and have taken 900 guns off the streets.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon putting more data behind IT modernization decisions

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up