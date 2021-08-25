‘Be a man’: Prince George’s police chief calls on suspect to turn self in after boy’s shooting death

Prince George’s County, Maryland, Police Chief Malik Aziz told reporters Wednesday that authorities are hunting for the suspect in a Landover shooting that left an 8-year-old boy dead.

Calling it a “horrific incident,” the chief said he wanted to “assure our citizens that we are working diligently to find the people responsible for this senseless act of violence where one of our youngest citizens were taken from us.”

The boy was playing video games when he was struck by a bullet around 8:20 p.m. He later died from his injuries, police said.

Aziz said that police are seeking the man who pulled the trigger but did not rule out the possibility of additional suspects.

“Right now we’re looking for the person who fired that weapon. So we’re looking for one person, but I can’t say if others are involved in it or not. (The) investigation is unfolding,” Aziz said. “And if it is more than one who was responsible, we’re going to get that person too. But right now, we know that one person … fired some shots that killed an 8-year-old kid.”

“The only thing I really can confirm is that the 8 year old was not the target,” the chief said.

He said he spoke with the boy’s mother Tuesday night. “And you can imagine what’s happening in their world right now. So we have to feel that. As that family is grieving, we’re grieving with them. And so my prayers and thoughts are with them.”

Aziz added that the suspect should turn himself in.

“Be a man,” he said. “Turn yourself in. Come forward. Be the man that you were not last night.”

Details about the suspect have not yet been released.

Prince George’s County Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in Landover, near Kenmoor Middle School, around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a white sedan pulled into an apartment complex, a man got out and started firing multiple rounds into an apartment building,

The boy was hit by one.

Aziz said Prince George’s police have made 600 arrests so far this year and have taken 900 guns off the streets.