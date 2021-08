A young child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Prince George's County on Tuesday night.

Prince George’s County Police said it happened in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in Landover, near Kenmoor Middle School.

We are on scene of a contact shooting in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in the Landover area. pic.twitter.com/BmLZJ3jpcc — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 25, 2021

