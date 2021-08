Six Flags in Maryland requiring masks indoors starting Sunday

Six Flags America in Prince George's County, Maryland, is requiring masks at all indoor locations in the park starting Sunday.

All guests over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask indoors — including at Hurricane Harbor.



Six Flags America recommends that unvaccinated guests always wear a mask, even outdoors.

Prince George’s County’s indoor public mask mandate goes into effect on Sunday at 5 p.m.

