Six Flags America prepares to open as people receive COVID-19 vaccine in its parking lot

Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will open for its 22nd season on March 6, about a month after it opened as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

The two things won’t conflict, because people arriving for coronavirus vaccination shots will line up in a parking lot west of the amusement park off Central Avenue.

“It’s just an overflow parking lot, and the great thing about it is it has it’s own street access,” said Six Flags spokesman Joe Pudlick.

“There’s plenty of signage out there to direct folks directly to the vaccination site, but there will be some additional signage added to direct people specifically to the theme park as well.”

March 6 will be the earliest opening ever for the theme park. Why so early?

“We know that people are ready to get out and have fun,” Pudlick said.

Last year, the company developed comprehensive protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Pudlick said they were successful. “We’ve proven that we can open safely, and our guests know that, and we’re excited to welcome them back for 2021.”

All of the safety measures put in place last year will return this year. They include a mask requirement, temperature checks for guests and employees, contactless security screenings and a dedicated “clean team” that constantly sanitizes the rides.

Because the park is only allowed to operate at 40% capacity and people are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines, all guests will be required to make advanced reservations.

The park will be open on weekends only from March 6-28, and then daily from March 31-April 5 for spring break.

A new ride originally scheduled to open last year — Harley Quinn Spinsanity — is now set to open this year, in late spring.

The theme park is holding an all-virtual hiring event this weekend, looking to hire about 1,500 seasonal employees. Information on the hiring event can be found on its website.

“We will be offering jobs this weekend to hundreds of people,” said Pudlick. “It’s our longest season ever, so you could have employment here at the park from March through January 2022.”

