What’s open and what’s closed in the DC region for Presidents Day 2026

Presidents Day celebrates the Founding Fathers of our country — particularly George Washington, America's first president. With the holiday comes closures.

Presidents Day celebrates the Founding Fathers of our country — particularly George Washington, America’s first president.

He was born Feb. 22, way back in 1732. As such, we celebrate Presidents Day on the third Monday of February. For 2026, that means Feb. 16.

It also means there will be school and office closures in the D.C. area.

Banks

Almost all the major banks will be closed. Individual branches may have different rules.

The Department of Motor Vehicles

DMV locations in D.C. and Virginia will be closed, as will Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration offices.

Mail and package delivery

The U.S. Postal Service said mail-delivery service will be on hold and post office locations will be closed.

FedEx and UPS will be open to do their delivery and shipping, but FedEx is slightly modifying its service.

Parking

You won’t need to feed parking meters in D.C. Monday. Enforcement will resume Tuesday.

Montgomery County will allow for free parking at parking garages, lots and curbside meters.

In Virginia, Arlington will also suspend parking enforcement for meters.

Public schools

All D.C.-area public schools will be closed.

Metro

Metrorail will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight on a weekend service schedule.

Metrobus will run on its Saturday plus supplemental schedule for all bus routes.

Outside the District, Montgomery County’s Ride On bus system will operate on a holiday schedule. In Prince George’s County, TheBus will operate on a regular schedule with the exception of Route P78. Prince George’s County’s Call-A-Bus and PGC Link services will not operate Monday.

Service changes

DC

In the District, a library in each ward will be open this Presidents Day.

Trash and recycling collection, which had originally been scheduled to slide one day later for the Presidents Day holiday, has been moved back to its normal schedule because of next week’s expected snow, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Emergency and hypothermia shelters across the city will remain open.

Recreation, community and aquatic centers under the Department of Parks and Recreation will be closed, however, outdoor parks will remain open.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County: County offices will be closed, as will landfills and recycling centers, but trash collection will continue as normal.

Charles County: All county government offices will be closed. Some recreational centers will be open.

Howard County: Government offices, centers and animal shelters will be closed, but trash collection will continue and the landfill will be open.

Montgomery County: County and state offices, along with libraries, will be closed. County-provided trash collection will not take place Monday and will slide one day for the rest of the week.

Prince George’s County: County offices will be closed. Regular trash collection will occur Tuesday through Friday.

Virginia

Arlington: Many county offices will be closed, as will libraries. Trash collection will occur.

Alexandria City: City offices are closed. Trash collection will slide by one day.

Fairfax County: County offices are closed. Trash and recycling will be picked up on a normal schedule.

Loudoun County: County offices are closed.

Prince William County: Presidents Day is not listed as a county holiday.

Traffic and Transit

HOV rules are lifted on all standard HOV lanes in the region, with the exception of Route 50 and Interstate 270 in Maryland.

The District will suspend reversible lanes citywide for Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW, Rock Creek Parkway and 16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW.

Maryland’s MARC trains will operate on an “R” schedule with adjustments. More details can be found on MARC’s website.

In Virginia, Alexandria’s Dash buses will run on a Saturday-Sunday schedule.

Arlington Transit bus routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules, and all other routes will not be in service. STAR service will not be provided.

Fairfax Connector will operate on holiday weekday service.

Loudoun County‘s Commuter Bus Service and Courthouse Shuttle will not operate, but local and paratransit bus services will operate on regular schedules.

OmniRide will operate a normal schedule on Presidents Day, but OmniRide Express will not operate.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.