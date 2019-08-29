Six Flags’ new Harley Quinn-themed ride coming in 2020

Get your comically oversized hammers ready: Six Flags America is constructing a ride designed for D.C. comic villain Harley Quinn.

Get your comically oversized hammers ready and don your finest black and red attire: Six Flags America is constructing a ride designed for D.C. comic villain Harley Quinn.

The ride — which will be known as “Harley Quinn’s Spinsanity” — is a giant pendulum that spins as it swings counterclockwise to heights of 147 feet, before diving back down 15 stories at speeds up to 70 mph, according to a news release.

“Our thrill-seeking guests will love this next-generation ride that offers a jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind experience. Harley Quinn Spinsanity will be the tallest, fastest and most extreme pendulum ride in all of D.C., Maryland and Virginia combined,” said Park President Rick Howarth in a statement.

It’ll also give riders a feeling of brief weightlessness.

The ride will take its place alongside other Batman villain-themed rides such as The Joker’s Jinx and Riddle Me This in Six Flags America’s Gotham City section of the park.

Members and season pass holders will be the first to get the chance to try the ride when it opens for the 2020 season.

