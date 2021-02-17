CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Six Flags America in Prince George’s Co. hiring for ‘longest season ever’

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 17, 2021, 8:21 AM

The theme park is hiring for 1,500 positions for a season that starts March 6. (Courtesy Six Flags America)

Six Flags America will open for the 2021 season on March 6, and the theme park is hiring for hundreds of jobs.

March 6 is the park’s earliest opening ever, and it expects this year to be its longest season ever. It anticipates this season to run through the beginning of January 2022.

The theme park is located in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The park is hiring for 1,500 positions through its first-ever virtual hiring event Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, with online applications, interviews, training and hiring. Applications are taken online prior to Feb. 20.

Jobs pay up to $11.75 an hour, and are good for teens and college-aged students. It will hire applicants 16 and older, but also offers some work experience programs for 15-year-olds.

Positions include lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, warehouse clerks and security offices.

Benefits include scholarship programs, insurance plans and flexible schedules that are also good for teachers and retirees. Employees also get unlimited theme park and water park admission and free tickets for family and friends.

Six Flags America has been serving as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Prince George’s County since earlier this month.

