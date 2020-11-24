Pedestrian dies after getting struck by Prince George’s Co. on-duty officer

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by an on-duty officer.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the Langley Park area. The officer was driving an unmarked vehicle traveling westbound on University Boulevard when he struck a man who was on the roadway near the intersection of University Boulevard and 15th Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

University Boulevard was closed for four hours in both directions between Riggs Road and 15th Avenue but reopened about 2:20 a.m.

Below is the area of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

