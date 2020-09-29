Police: Prince George’s County murder suspect caught in North Carolina

A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at the couple's apartment in Maryland has been arrested in North Carolina.

Prince George’s County police said Monday that 22-year-old Winston Hughes was taken into custody in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday.

The arrest came six days after responding officers found the victim, 25-year-old Fatima Kamara, suffering from gunshot wounds at the residence in Chillum. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that Hughes shot Kamara during an argument. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

It is not clear if Hughes had an attorney who could comment.

