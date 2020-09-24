CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 10 inmate deaths reported at Va. prison | Montgomery Co. official urge more COVID-19 testing | Some DC restaurants ditch tips for automatic charge
Live-in boyfriend identified as suspect in Chillum woman’s killing

Dick Uliano

September 24, 2020, 3:51 AM

Police in Prince George’s County are searching for a man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend to death Monday afternoon at the home they shared in Chillum, Maryland.

Fatima Kamara, 25, was found shot to death when police arrived at her apartment Monday around 2:35 p.m. in the 2600 block of Queens Chapel Road.

Police said they are looking for Winston Hughes, 22. They said the motive behind the killing remains under investigation, but Hughes has been charged with second-degree murder and related charges.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help and urging anyone with information to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who want to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. Refer to case 20-0044097.

Below is a map of where the incident happened.

