Football begins again in DC, but a game day staple is missing

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

September 13, 2020, 1:17 PM

D.C.-area football fans can scrap any plans they may have for tailgating in the Landover, Maryland, parking lot of FedEx Field.

There’s no official word on the Washington Football Team’s website regarding a no tailgating policy, but if fans attempt to come to the stadium in Prince George’s County, they will be turned away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a normal game day, the parking lots would be filled with fans tailgating, but for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, not a single regular vehicle occupied a parking spot.

Security guards stood at the gate, only allowing those with authorized access in.

Red cones blocked the road leading up to FedEx Field, and security personnel at the front gate told WTOP that tailgating was not allowed in any of the parking lots at the stadium.

So far, there is no official word on when fans can return to celebrate outside of the stadium.

Normally the parking lots would be filled with the smell of grilled barbecue, but for now, fans will have to fire up that grill from the comfort of their home.

