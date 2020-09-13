DC’s Circulator and Streetcar up service as reopening progresses

The DC Circulator will resume its National Mall route and the DC Streetcar will resume normal operating hours starting Sept. 20, city officials announced Friday.

The National Mall route will run weekdays from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

DC Streetcar will return to normal service hours:

Monday through Thursday: 6 a.m. – midnight

Friday: 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Sundays and holidays: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

All DC Circulator routes, including the National Mall route, will still be free. Passengers are required to wear face coverings and are asked to take the following precautions:

Enter and exit the bus using the rear door

Practice social distancing on board

Avoid face touching

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue

“As we gradually and safely reopen the District’s attractions and cultural spaces downtown and elsewhere, we are expanding public transit options to provide commuters and visitors with free, socially-distanced travel,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a news release.

“It is critical that everyone do their part to protect themselves, their families, workers, and the community by wearing masks, social distancing, and practicing good hygiene.”

For a full list of attractions, museums and galleries open in D.C., visit Destination DC’s website.

