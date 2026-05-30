Prince George’s Co. plans two-day World Cup celebration

Prince George’s County is throwing a free two-day World Cup celebration and you don’t need a ticket to a match…

Prince George’s County is throwing a free two-day World Cup celebration and you don’t need a ticket to a match to feel the energy.

The county’s World Cup Festival will be held at the Prince George’s County Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.

It starts on the night of Friday, June 12, when Team USA takes on Paraguay in its first match of the World Cup.

The game will be broadcast on a jumbotron with premium concert quality sound, County Executive Aisha Braveboy said Friday at a press conference.

“We hope that you will bring your families, your friends — come with your blankets and your lawn chairs to enjoy this festival atmosphere,” she said. The event will feature food trucks, music and half-time entertainment.

On Saturday, June 13, Eagle Sports — the county’s partner running the event — will host a Youth World Championship tournament. The competition will feature young athletes on teams representing their countries of heritage, according to organizers.

“We love soccer here in Prince George’s County and we’re going to celebrate the way that we can celebrate, which is by bringing everyone together,” Braveboy said.

One reason FIFA chose not to hold any World Cup matches in the D.C. region was the poor condition of the NFL stadium in Landover. It was not considered up to standard when FIFA toured the facility.

So the county is doing what it can to make the best of the situation.

“This competition will unite our young athletes on teams representing their countries of heritage, showcasing our county’s incredible global diversity,” said David Okhumale, managing partner at Eagle Sports.

Taiye Akinmboni, head soccer coach at Prince George’s Community College and an Eagle Sports partner, said the tournament comes at a time where the amount of soccer talent native to the county is increasing.

“Prince George’s County is known as a basketball and football county,” said Akinmboni. “But over the last few years we’ve done our best to make sure that we are also known as a soccer county.”

The county has begun producing professional-level talent. Kristian Fletcher of Bowie is currently playing for Cincinnati FC in Major League Soccer, and Akinmboni’s son, 19-year-old Matai Akinmboni, is under contract with Bournemouth FC, which finished in 6th place in England’s Premiere League, qualifying it for the Europa League tournament as well.

“Next year we will have our own Prince George’s County native playing in European cup football,” Akinmboni said.

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