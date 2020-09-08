CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC Shorts hosting virtual film festival | Will outdoor dining continue through fall, winter? | Latest coronavirus test results
Maryland added to New York travel advisory list

Scott Gelman

September 8, 2020, 8:52 PM

Maryland again has been added to New York’s coronavirus travel advisory, the state announced Tuesday.

As a result, anyone arriving in New York from Maryland will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

New York says it’s list is based on a seven-day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10% or the number of positive cases surpassing 10 cases for every 100,000 residents.

Maryland has a 3.68% positivity rate, according to its Department of Health dashboard. The seven-day moving average of positive cases for every 100,000 statewide as of Sept. 7 is 10.95.

WTOP has contacted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s office for comment.

Delaware, West Virginia and Ohio were added to New York’s list Tuesday.

Virginia also is on the list.

The following states and territories meet New York’s criteria for a required quarantine:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises travelers to check local restrictions before planning trips.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

