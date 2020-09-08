Maryland added to New York travel advisory list

Maryland again has been added to New York's coronavirus travel advisory, the state announced Tuesday.

As a result, anyone arriving in New York from Maryland will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

New York says it’s list is based on a seven-day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10% or the number of positive cases surpassing 10 cases for every 100,000 residents.

Maryland has a 3.68% positivity rate, according to its Department of Health dashboard. The seven-day moving average of positive cases for every 100,000 statewide as of Sept. 7 is 10.95.

WTOP has contacted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s office for comment.

Delaware, West Virginia and Ohio were added to New York’s list Tuesday.

Virginia also is on the list.

The following states and territories meet New York’s criteria for a required quarantine:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises travelers to check local restrictions before planning trips.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.