Mother’s Day grocery giveaway feeds hundreds in Prince George’s Co., amid coronavirus crisis

Volunteers from all across the community came together Saturday in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, to hand out 500 boxes packed with food for Mother’s Day.
One by one, cars pulled into a parking lot along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 10 a.m. to noon, many lining up as early as 7 a.m., to receive a package of meat and fresh produce, along with flowers and a card.
Local leaders and donors joined Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks for the event.
Alsobrooks said events like this have had a major impact for families during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have 60,000 Prince Georgians who have filed for unemployment and so we’re seeing that the needs are really great,” Alsobrooks said.
She said there are plans to continue food distribution next week at local schools and other locations throughout the county.
Additional assistance will also be available to residents, including the rental assistance fund, which begins Monday.
“In all of the areas that need it, we’re going to make sure we’re doing our level best to provide during this time,” Alsobrooks said.
- Sign up for news alerts from WTOP
- Montgomery Co. teacher honored by Chance the Rapper
- ‘Vibrant’ DC murals put on hold by pandemic
- Frontline Heroes: How this Md. woman helps domestic abuse survivors during the pandemic
- Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the DC region
- Latest coronavirus test results in D.C., Maryland and Virginia